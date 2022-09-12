Casper Ruud would be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of US Open 2022 on Monday, September 12. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the competition. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

#RolandGarros ➡️ 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 ✅#USOpen ➡️ 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 ✅ 📽️ The moment when @CasperRuud98 beat @karenkhachanov to reach the 2⃣nd Grand Slam Final of his career, with both coming in 2022 🙌🏼 Will he seal the 🏆 & the #1 ranking at #NewYork?#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/LSrhsvE2Z0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 10, 2022

