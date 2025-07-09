Novak Djokovic is set to face Flavio Cobolli in a men's singles quarter-final in Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic match is set to be played at Centre Court and it is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Wimbledon 2025 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch the Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Taylor Fritz Credits Girlfriend Morgan Riddle After Wimbledon 2025 Win Over Karen Khachanov Secures Semifinal Spot.

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic comes up against 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli for a spot in the final four 🤝#FiveUnmissableMoments, presented by @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/ZhaCs5sDFu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)