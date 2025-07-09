Jannik Sinner is set to take on Ben Shelton in a men's singles quarter-final match at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton match is set to be played at Court 1 and is expected to start at 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There's also an online viewing option and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz Makes Quick Work of Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2025 To Reach Semifinals.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton

Who will come out on top of the rematch of last year's R16? 🤔 Read up on the No.1 Court clash with @IBM Match Insights ✨ pic.twitter.com/Es4SIwwIim — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

