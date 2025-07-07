World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be facing Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16 match of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match is set to take place at Centre Court and is set to begin at approximately 8:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Marches Into Quarterfinals With Win Over Former Doubles Partner Elise Mertens.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

We are in for a treat. Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)