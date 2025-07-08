American star Taylor Fritz is gearing up to face Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarter-final match of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, July 8. The Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov match is set to be played at Court 1 and it will begin at approximately 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: 18-Year-Old Mirra Andreeva Beats Emma Navarro To Reach Quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2025 QF Details

Only 8 remain... Who will advance to the gentlemen's singles semi-finals? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9DNQjanL3M — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025

