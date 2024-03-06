Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was cleared for an immediate return to tennis on Tuesday by the sports' highest court cutting her ban for doping on appeal. The former world number one was out of action for more than 15 months now and was fighting a case against the ban. Overjoyed by the verdict of the court, Halep shared her feelings through an Instagram post, where she thanked supporters and also shared part of the verdict. Check out the post below. Two-Time Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep Cleared to Return to Tennis After Winning Doping Case on Appeal.

Simona Halep’s Post After Winning the Appeal in Doping Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)