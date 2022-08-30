Former World No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep has been knocked out of the ongoing US Open 2022 after facing a shock defeat in the first round of the tournament. The 30-year-old one of the top-seeded stars fell to a 2-6, 6-0, 4-6 loss to Daria Snigur, a Ukrainian new comer.

