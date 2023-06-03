Iga Swiatek would take on Wang Xinyu in a third-round women's singles match at the French Open 2023 on Saturday, June 3. The match would be played at the Court Phillipe-Chartier and it will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery for Hip Injury That Forced Him to Miss French Open 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu

Day 7️⃣ of @rolandgarros will see some big names in action 🙌 Set your reminders as it just gets better and better 🎾🔝#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/dcLEi26afl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)