Iga Swiatek will take on Lesley Kerkhove in the second round of Women's singles at Wimbledon 2022 on June 30 2022 and has a tentative start time of 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports and Dsiney+Hotstar will telecast and live stream the Tennis tournament respectively.

A starry affair awaits at #Wimbledon2022 today! 🤩 Who are you rooting for on Day 4 of the #CentreCourt100 celebrations?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rnK2CALe8Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)