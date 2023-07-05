After a win by straight sets in the first round, Iga Swiatek will be playing in the second round of the Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday, July 3, 2023. Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round. The match has a probable starting time of 7:15 pm Indian Standard Time IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The 🔝 seed @iga_swiatek continues her quest for a Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title 🙌🏼 Will she bring the same dominance to Round 2? 🔥 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 7:15 PM* onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/eD5xHupoTT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2023

