Samir Banerjee, the Indian-Origin youngster wins Wimbledon 2021 Boys’ Singles final and clinched his maiden junior Grand Slam title.

Remember the name - Samir Banerjee 🇺🇸 The American wins his first junior Grand Slam singles title by beating Victor Lilov in the boys' singles final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Xc3ueczg5m — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)