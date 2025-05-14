Stalwarts Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz will be locking horns in the Italian Open 2025, Day 10 Men's Singles Quarter-final. The Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz Men's Singles Quarter-Final match is set to be played at the Centre Court in Rome on May 14, expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz match. But there's an online viewing option though, as they can watch the Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Prevails Over Marta Kostyuk Set To Complete Quarterfinal Lineup in Rome.

Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz Men's Singles Quarter-Final Italian Open 2025:

