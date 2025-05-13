Jannik Sinner is set to square off against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a men's singles round of 16 match at the Italian Open 2025 on Tuesday, May 13. The Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo match is set to be played at Centre Court and it is expected to start at an approximate time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, do not have the option of watching the Italian Open 2025 live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Italian Open 2025 live streaming on Tennis TV, but after buying a subscription. Jannik Sinner Overcomes ‘Big Drop’ in Level in Second Match Back From Doping Ban at Italian Open 2025.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo

Day 9: Things get serious 😤 All eyes on the men’s R16 and two women’s QFs. Big names, big stakes#IBI25 | @BMWItalia pic.twitter.com/bHvtIK68zF — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)