Jannik Sinner is all set to go up against Jiri Lehecka in a men's singles third round match at the French Open 2025 on May 31. The Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka match is set to be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it is expected to start approximately at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the French Open 2025 broadcast rights are with Sony Sports Network and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka live telecast on its channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka live streaming online on SonyLIV and FanCode. But subscriptions/match pass will be required for the same. Roland Garros 2025: Holger Rune Beats Quentin Halys After Confronting Angry Fan at French Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka

All eyes on the elite 👀 Zverev, Sinner & Djokovic look to dominate the clay in Round 3 💪 Catch the marquee matchups LIVE on FanCode 📱#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/PYkwHVmO3C — FanCode (@FanCode) May 31, 2025

