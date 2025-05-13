Jasmine Paolini will lock horns with Diana Shnaider in a women's singles quarter-final in the Italian Open 2025 on Tuesday, May 13. The Italian had beaten Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16, while Diana Shnaider overcame Elise Mertens. The Jasmine Paolini vs Diana Schnaider match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, would not have access to the Italian Open 2025 live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, an online viewing option is available for fans as they can watch Jasmine Paolini vs Diana Shnaider live streaming on Tennis TV, but after purchasing a subscription. Jannik Sinner Overcomes ‘Big Drop’ in Level in Second Match Back From Doping Ban at Italian Open 2025.

Jasmine Paolini vs Diana Shnaider

Day 9: Things get serious 😤 All eyes on the men’s R16 and two women’s QFs. Big names, big stakes#IBI25 | @BMWItalia pic.twitter.com/bHvtIK68zF — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 12, 2025

