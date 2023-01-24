Jessica Pegula will eye a spot in the semifinal when she faces Victoria Azarenka in a women's singles quarterfinal on Tuesday, January 24. The match, which will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2023 in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sony Sports 2, 3 and 5. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. ‘The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

A spot in the semi-finals is at stake 🙌 Watch all the action unfold only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/kRfZcIM1GA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 23, 2023

