Jiri Lehecka will be facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in a fourth-round match in Men's singles at the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena and is set to start at approximately 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Australian Open 2023, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Round 4️⃣ action commences in the #AusOpen with #Tsitsipas , #Swiatek & other superstars ⭐️ in action 🔥 Which contest are you looking forward to? 🤔 Watch the action unfold at #AO2023 🎾, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/VPfuoEE0Rj — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)