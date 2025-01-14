Daniil Medvedev is all set to be in action as he will lock horns with Kasidit Samrej in the men's singles first-round match at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 14. Kasidit Samrej vs Daniil Medvedev men's singles first-round match will start at approximately 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide the live telecast of the Kasidit Samrej vs Daniil Medvedev match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Survives Scare, Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out; Iga Swiatek Notches Up Easy Win, Carlos Alcaraz Advances.

Kasidit Samrej vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

