Lloyd Harris will take on Taylor Fritz in the men's singles second round of the US Open 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 match will be held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle: Spaniard Slays 'Buzz Cut' As Tennis Star Makes His Entry For First Round US Open 2025 Match Against Reilly Opelka (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

#JannikSinner isn’t chasing the top spot anymore, he owns it. Now the mission is to defend it. 👑#USOpen2025 Main Draw from 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/XlOBdadSxj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)