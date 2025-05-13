Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev will be locking horns in the Italian Open 2025 Round of 16. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles RO16 match is scheduled to be played at the Grand Stand Arena in Rome on May 13, expected to begin on or after 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev match. But there's an online viewing option though, as they can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff Avenges Miami Loss With Victory Over Magda Linette.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles RO16 Italian Open 2025:

Day 9: Things get serious 😤 All eyes on the men’s R16 and two women’s QFs. Big names, big stakes#IBI25 | @BMWItalia pic.twitter.com/bHvtIK68zF — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)