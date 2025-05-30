Star player Lorenzo Musetti is locking horns against Mariano Navone of Argentina in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Singles on Friday, May 30. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Men's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Gael Monfils Rallies From Two Sets Down To Beat Hugo Dellien, Reaches Second Round of Roland Garros.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone French Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)