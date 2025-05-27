Novak Djokovic will start his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Mackenzie McDonald in a first round match at the French Open 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. The Philippe-Chatrier court will host the Mackenzie McDonald vs Novak Djokovic clash and it is expected to start at approximately 5:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, fans in India are likely to find the Mackenzie McDonald vs Novak Djokovic live telecast on its channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can also watch Mackenzie McDonald vs Novak Djokovic live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, but would need to have subscriptions and match passes for the same. Roland Garros 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Begin French Open Title Defenses With Strong Wins in First Round.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev & Gauff begin their #RG25 journeys today Catch it all LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/bKPie3Et6N — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 27, 2025

