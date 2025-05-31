Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková is locking horns against USA's Coco Gauff in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles on Saturday, May 31. The Marie Bouzkova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 7:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Marie Bouzkova vs Coco Gauff match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Marie Bouzkova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Happy Birthday Iga Swiatek: Fans Wish Polish Tennis Star As She Turns 24.

Marie Bouzkova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025

Are you ready for big battles & bold performances? 🤩 Gauff vs Bouzkova and Pegula vs Vondrousova = fireworks guaranteed! Catch the action LIVE on FanCode 📱#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/5BDtdfLORT — FanCode (@FanCode) May 31, 2025

