The 18-year-old Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva will face off with Lois Boisson of France in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on June 4. The Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson French Open 2025 will begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later, and is scheduled to be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson French Open 2025 quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Storms Into Fourth Semifinals To Set Up Blockbuster Clash With Aryna Sabalenka.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson French Open 2025

Gauff takes on Keys. Andreeva’s back in action. The women’s draw is bringing the heat today 🔥#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/lu3GmRhDl9 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 4, 2025

