Mirra Andreeva locks horns with Yulia Putinseva in a women's singles third round match at the French Open 2025 on May 31. The Mirra Andreeva vs Yulia Putinseva match is being played at Court Suzanne Lenglen and it started at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Mirra Andreeva vs Yulia Putinseva live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch French Open 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, but after purchasing a subscription and a match pass, respectively. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Survives Second-Set Scare To Extend Reign to 24 Wins.

Mirra Andreeva vs Yulia Putinseva

Queens of Clay Take Centre Stage Expect upsets, bold strokes & big moments as the women bring their A-game Catch all the action LIVE on FanCode #RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/62l4AGFNUx — FanCode (@FanCode) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)