Sania Mirza suffered a gruelling loss in the Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 27th. This was her final match at any Grand Slam event. Following this, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez posted on Twitter, congratulating the 36-year-old Indian tennis star for her inspiring successful career. Hafeez's caption in the post reads, "Congratulations on a remarkable inspiring successful career @MirzaSania (Sania Mirza). Stay happy & blessed." Sania Mirza Bids Adieu to Grand Slam Career As Runner-Up in Australian Open 2023.

Mohammed Hafeez Congratulates Sania Mirza

Congratulations on a remarkable inspiring successful career @MirzaSania. Stay happy & blessed pic.twitter.com/ev86vjVJMM — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 27, 2023

