MS Dhoni has won a title. No, not in cricket but in tennis, while competing at the JSCA Tennis Championship 2022. The former India captain had teamed up with local player Sumeet Kumar Bajaj in the tournament was held in Ranchi. Dhoni, in recent times, have been seen playing tennis at the International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni Wins JSCA Tennis Championship 2022 Title:

MS Dhoni wins the JSCA Tennis Championship in doubles event. pic.twitter.com/wfZeQKRgiU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2022

MS Dhoni Collects Trophy at JSCA Tennis Championship:

