After an early exit from Brisbane International, Naomi Osaka will look for a better performance in the Australian Open 2024. She will face 16th seed Caroline Garcia in the first round of the AO24 tournament. Garcia made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open last season. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 03:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 3 and 4 channels. Fans can also watch Naomi Osaka vs Carolina Garcia live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff Advances to Second Round With Victory Over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Naomi Osaka vs Carolina Garcia on Sony Sports Network

Three Grand Slam Women's Singles champions begin their #AO2024 campaign on Day 2 🌟 😳 Don't miss any of the action by tuning in to #SonySportsNetwork 🎾 #AustralianOpen #AO2024 #SlamOfTheGreats #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aTYre4egSN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 14, 2024

