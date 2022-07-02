Stefanos Tsitsipas would be in for a tough contest when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a third-round contest in Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday, July 2. The match would be played at the Court 1 and is scheduled to start tentatively at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/1HD Star Sports 2/2HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Your weekend is just going to get better, 'cause a number of superstars are lined up to play at #Wimbledon2022 today! 🤩 What's your prediction for Day 6 at The Championships?#CentreCourt100 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OxiJHDUmTb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2022

