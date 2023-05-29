Novak Djokovic will begin his French Open 2023 campaign on Monday, May 29. The third seed will face American tennis player Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. Djokovic's match has an estimated starting time of 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of French Opn 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Simona Halep, Former World Number 1, Accuses Tennis Integrity Body of Double Standard.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Some key matches to look forward to in the Men's Singles draw on Day 2️⃣ of @rolandgarros 🙌 👀 Which contest are you looking forward to❓#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/4SIVmHj1QV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 29, 2023

