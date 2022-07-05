Novak Djokovic is set to go up against Jannick Sinner in a quarterfinal clash in Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is expected to tentatively start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Big names, high stakes. 👊



As players eye a spot in the @Wimbledon last four, @SteveTignor previews:



1️⃣ Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner

2️⃣ Cameron Norrie vs. David Goffin

3️⃣ Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova— TENNIS (@Tennis) July 4, 2022

