Novak Djokovic secured a straight sets win in the first round of Wimbledon 2023 and he is all set to resume his campaign in the second round on Wednesday, July 4, 2023. Novak Djokovic will be facing no. 70 ranked Jordan Thompson in the second round. The match has a probable starting time of 08.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Double the excitement for @DjokerNole's Round 2 🤩 Will the Serbian march on? 👊🏼 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 8:30 PM* onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/A6TYasmOaR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)