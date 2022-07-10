Top seed and reigning champion Novak Djokovic faces an unpredictable yet tough opponent in the form of Nick Kyrgios dubbed as 'Aussie Hot Head,' a name given by fans and press due to his constant histrionics. As the two players take the centre court in Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles final, the big question remains - who enjoys an advantage over the other? And the answer is surprising if not shocking. Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Head-to-Head record is one-sided in the favour of the latter. Kyrgios and Djokovic have met twice in their careers before the forthcoming Wimbledon 2022 final and on both the occasions, Nick Kyrgios has defeated the Serbian tennis legend to enjoy a 2-0 lead in H2H stat.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Head-to-Head

H2H kyrgios vs djokovic 2-0* this is the first time in the history of the wimbledon finals that a slam champion has no wins in the head to head against a non slam champion *men, singles pic.twitter.com/H4yzm1ImUF — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) July 8, 2022

