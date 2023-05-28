The main rounds of the all-important French Open 2023 are all set to start on Sunday, May 28. Top tennis stars from all over the world will play at Roland Garros to clinch the highest prize on the clay court. The qualifiers are already over and fans are now eager to see their favourite superstars taking on each other. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the French Open 2023 in India. fans can watch the live telecast of this Grand Slam on Sony Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

French Open 2023 Live on Sony Sports Network

French Open 2023 Live Streaming Details

𝘽𝙚𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙬 🌍 #1 🙌 Can Carlos Alcaraz take up the mantle as the NEW 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 at #RolandGarros? 👑 Watch the #ToughestSlam, May 28 onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/insgCZirPG — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 23, 2023

