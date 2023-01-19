2nd seed Ons Jabeur will face Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The match will most likely start after 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Australian Open 2023 in India. You can watch the live telecast of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova women's singles second round match on Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide the live streaming of this game. Rafael Nadal Leaves Rod Laver Arena Amid Applause From Fans After His Second Round Defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video).

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Some epic encounters are on the way on Day 4⃣ of the #AO2023 🎾⚔️ Catch all the LIVE action of the #AustralianOpen tomorrow, from 5:30 AM onwards only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ci7mLtHdwr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

