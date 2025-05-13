Elina Svitolina will go up against Peyton Stearns with a spot in the Italian Open 2025 semi-finals up for grabs. The Peyton Stearns vs Elina Svitolina quarter-final match is set to be played at the Centre Court in Rome on May 13 and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Elina Svitolina had beaten Danielle Collins in what was a commanding performance and she will look to carry on that good form against Peyton Stearns, who outclassed Naomi Osaka in the round of 16. Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Peyton Stearns vs Elina Svitolina match. But there's an online viewing option, though, as they can watch the Peyton Stearns vs Elina Svitolina live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Jannik Sinner Overcomes ‘Big Drop’ in Level in Second Match Back From Doping Ban at Italian Open 2025.

Peyton Stearns vs Elina Svitolina

