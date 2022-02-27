Rafael Nadal went on to beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets of the Mexican Open 2022 final. He went on to beat Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the third title of 2022. This was his 91st win in his singles career.

Rafael Nadal stays perfect in 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win his 3rd title of the year, 4th career title in Acapulco (ties Muster and Ferrer). 91 career singles titles for Nadal, who is 15-0 this season after six months sidelined with an injury... pic.twitter.com/D6zFBObXHv — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 27, 2022

Another record

- 6-4, 6-4 over Cam Norrie. - Third straight title in 2022. - 4th title at Acapulco. - 15 straight wins to start the season [new record] Rafael Nadal is eating very good. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 27, 2022

Video

91 and done 💪 The moment @RafaelNadal locked up his 91st career title, and fourth at Acapulco. #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/xworLaTfbh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 27, 2022

