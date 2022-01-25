Rafael Nadal made sure he left no stone unturned in his preparations for facing Denis Shapovalov in the Australian Open 2022 quarterfinals on Tuesday, January 25. Nadal would aim to continue with his title bid but he would surely not take Shapovalov lightly, especially after the Canadian ousted Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Tennis Match?

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)