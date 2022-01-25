Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov face-off in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 25. The match will start around 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. SonLiv and JioTV will provide the live streaming of Australian Open 2022 quarterfinal match in India.

