Daniil Medvedev outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles semifinal to set up a final clash with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022. Medvedev would now face the Spaniard at the Rod Laver Arena on January 30, Sunday. The match has an estimated start time of 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans in India can also live stream the game on the Sony Liv app.

It’s Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev in Australia Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final:

That winning moment ✨@DaniilMedwed earns the right to battle Rafael Nadal for a maiden #AusOpen title 🏆#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/BMXHtqVETa — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)