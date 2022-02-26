Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev go head-to-head in the semi-final match of Mexican Open 2022 on Saturday, February 25. The match will start at 09:30 am IST. Interestingly the duo recently met in the final of Australian Open 2022 and Nadal emerged victorious. Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be live telecast of this game. However, they can log in to Tennis TV for live streaming the match.

Semi-finals, Acapulco #AMT2022 🇷🇺 Medvedev v Nadal 🇪🇸 🇬🇷 Tsitsipas v Norrie 🇬🇧 And the finalists will be? 🤔 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 25, 2022

