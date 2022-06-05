Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open title with a win over Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 5. Nadal defeated Ruud 6-3, 6-3 and 6-0 to take home the title and once again assert his dominance on the clay court. This was also Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title.

