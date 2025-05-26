Rebecca Sramkova will take on Iga Swiatek in the first round of the women's singles on Day 2 of the ongoing French Open 2025. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Rebecca Sramkova vs Iga Swiatek match will occur at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Rebecca Sramkova vs Iga Swiatek match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail live streaming viewing options for the Rebecca Sramkova vs Iga Swiatek French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Rebecca Sramkova vs Iga Swiatek, French Open 2025

