Roger Federer returns to his favourite grass court, but this time as a retired Tennis Star. He makes way to the centre court amidst a standing ovation of the fans who acknowledge the immense moments of greatness he has gifted here time and again over the years. Him along with wife Mirka takes the seat beside Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. Roger Federer and Princess of Wales Join Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls For An Exciting Day Out at The Championships (View Pics).

Roger Federer Returns to Wimbledon

Roger Federer Receives Standing Ovation From Crowd in Wimbledon

8 Wimbledon titles. 20 Grand Slam titles. One absolute LEGEND! Celebrating the career of one the greatest EVER players of the sport, @rogerfederer, at #Wimbledon2023! 🙌🏻🐐 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar, LIVE now on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/1tvXC8q9BB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2023

