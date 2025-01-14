Defending champion Rohan Bopanna is set to team up with Nicolas Barrientos as they start their men's doubles campaign in the Australian Open 2025, on Tuesday, January 14. Bopanna had scripted history last year when at 43 years of age, he had become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title in the Open era. He had teamed up with Matthew Ebden and this time, will have Colombian Nicolas Barrientos as his partner. Rohan Bopanna and Nicolas Barrientos' men's doubles first-round match against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar will start at an approximate time of 6:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide live telecast of Rohan Bopanna's match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Survives Scare, Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out; Iga Swiatek Notches Up Easy Win, Carlos Alcaraz Advances.

