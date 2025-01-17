Indian star Rohan Bopanna is set to team up with Chinese star Zhang Shuai as they start their mixed doubles campaign in the Australian Open 2025, on Friday, January 17. Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai will clash against Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic and the mixed doubles match has an approximate scheduled time of 6:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide live telecast of Rohan Bopanna's match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Advance to Second Round in Australian Open 2025.

Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai vs Ivan Dodig-Kristina Mladenovic Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

