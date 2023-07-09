Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri got a surprise entry in the 1st round of Wimbledon 2023 after Yibing Wu and Zhizhen Zhang pulled out due to illness. They will be starting their campaign against Adrian Mannarino and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of Men's Doubles Competition. The match has a probable starting time of 12:25 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 9. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans are likely to be able to watch the Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri Match Live Streaming

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni make it to the Wimbledon Main Draw! To face A Mannarino / A Davidovich Fokina in R1! pic.twitter.com/pVNZtMAWRc — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)