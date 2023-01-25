After getting a walkover victory in the quarterfinal, the Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna team would now face Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the mixed doubles semifinal at Australian Open 2023. The Indian duo will aim to do the good work they have done so far and reach the final, in what is Sania Mirza's final Grand Slam tournament. This match will be played at Margaret Court Arena at approximately 11:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports have the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India and this match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 and 5. Fans interested in live streaming can also do so using the SonyLIV app and website but at a subscription fee. ‘The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupsi Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The Doubles Action at #AO2023 is in its penultimate stage 🤩 🏆 Watch the Indian pair of @MirzaSania and @rohanbopanna in action and more, tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/2NxeZQcSex — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2023

