Sania Mirza returns to competitive action at Wimbledon as she partners with Lucie Hradecka in Women's Doubles against the duo of Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Maia. The clash will be played on June 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM IST. Star Sports and Dsiney+Hotstar will telecast and live stream the Tennis tournament respectively.

She is back at #Wimbledon & ready to roar! 🤩 Are you ready to #Believe in @MirzaSania when she takes the court for her Ladies Doubles Round 1 encounter?#Wimbledon2022 | Tonight | Star Sports Select/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/LCmpenDyB0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2022

