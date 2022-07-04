Sania Mirza, with partner Mate Pavic, would go up against the team of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles quarterfinal on July 4, Monday. The clash will be played at a tentative starting time of 09:20 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2 Select/ HD will telecast the clash on television. Fans can enjoy live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

.@MirzaSania's in action at #Wimbledon2022 today, raring to get one step closer to the 🏆! Cheer for her in the Mixed Doubles Quarter-final & enjoy LIVE #Wimbledon action:#CentreCourt100 | Day 8 coverage starts: 3:30 PM | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/l40xeZc26q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2022

